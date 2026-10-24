Türkiye condemns deadly Karak church attack in Jordan

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry on Saturday condemned a deadly armed assault on a church in Jordan's Karak province, expressing solidarity with the kingdom. The statement extended condolences to the families of those killed in Friday's violence and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Condemnation from Ankara

"We strongly condemn the armed attack carried out against a church in Jordan's Karak province," the ministry said in a written statement on Saturday. The statement emphasized Ankara's unwavering support for Amman in the aftermath of the violence that targeted the religious site.

"We once again emphasize our solidarity with Jordan in the face of this heinous attack targeting the country's unity and peace," the ministry added. The statement offered sympathies to the Jordanian people and underscored Ankara's commitment to standing alongside the kingdom.

Rising death toll

The death toll from the shooting reached eight, the Jordanian health minister said on Saturday, revising an earlier figure provided by security officials. Jordanian Public Security Director Obaidallah Maaytah had reported on Friday that seven people were killed and 27 others wounded in the attack.