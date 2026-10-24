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2 Palestinians, including woman, killed in Gaza

2 Palestinians, including woman, killed in Gaza

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15:24, 24/10/2026, Saturday
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2 Palestinians, including woman, killed in Gaza
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Medical sources in Gaza said two Palestinians were killed and four others wounded Saturday in fresh Israeli attacks across the Strip, including a woman shot dead in northern Beit Lahia and a youth killed in Gaza City, as documented ceasefire violations since October claimed more civilian lives.

Two Palestinians, including a woman, were killed and four others wounded Saturday in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip, medical sources said, as ceasefire violations continued to claim civilian lives in the besieged enclave.

Fresh fatalities in northern Gaza

Medical sources identified the deceased woman as Fatima Abu Laban, who died from Israeli gunfire in the Tal al-Dhahab area of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza. Another woman sustained critical neck wounds in the same area during the morning hours, the sources added.

In Gaza City's al-Rimal neighborhood, an Israeli drone strike killed Mohammad Anan al-Rawagh and wounded three others, one critically, according to medical officials. Witnesses reported that the drone fired at least one missile at passersby near Palestine Stadium in the densely populated al-Rimal district.

Overnight military operations

At dawn Saturday, Israeli drones dropped explosive devices on evacuated homes near military-controlled zones in the al-Tuffah neighborhood east of Gaza City, local sources said. Heavy gunfire from Israeli military vehicles accompanied the drone attacks in the surrounding residential areas.

Israeli naval vessels also opened fire with shells and gunshots toward Gaza City's coastline, though no casualties were immediately reported from the maritime bombardment, according to the sources.

Mounting death toll

Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement in place since October 10 have killed 1,547 Palestinians and wounded 5,559 others as of Saturday, Gaza's Health Ministry reported. The ministry documented the latest fatalities amid ongoing strikes that have continued despite the truce meant to halt hostilities and allow humanitarian relief.

Since October 2023, Israel's war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 175,000, according to health officials. The offensive has reduced approximately 90 percent of the territory's civilian infrastructure to rubble, leaving the enclave facing severe humanitarian conditions.

Titles :gaza strippalestineisraelfatima abu labanmohammad anan al-rawaghgaza health ministryceasefire violationspalestinian casualtiesmiddle east conflict
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