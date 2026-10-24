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Israeli forces maintain Hebron siege, detain 19 in West Bank

Israeli forces maintain Hebron siege, detain 19 in West Bank

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15:42, 24/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 18:47, 24/10/2026, Saturday
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Israeli forces maintain Hebron siege, detain 19 in West Bank
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The Israeli army maintained its siege of Hebron for a second consecutive day on Saturday, forcing dozens of Palestinian residents from their homes in the southern West Bank while conducting sweeping arrest operations that netted 19 detainees across the occupied territory amid heightened tensions following a deadly shootout, according to Palestinian media.

Israeli forces maintained a tight siege on Hebron for a second consecutive day on Saturday, forcing dozens of residents from their homes in the al-Jilda and Deir Bahha neighborhoods and deploying military vehicles to seal off the southern West Bank city, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa. Soldiers raided the central areas before dawn, compelling residents to stand outdoors for hours during field interrogations while bulldozers blocked main roads and isolated the city from surrounding villages.

West Bank arrests

Separately, Israeli forces detained 19 Palestinians in overnight raids across the occupied territory. Two were seized from the Hindaza area and al-Azza refugee camp in Bethlehem governorate, 16 from various locations in Nablus governorate, and one from Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho, according to Palestinian security sources.

Friday shootout

The siege followed a deadly confrontation on Friday in which the Israeli army claimed to have killed two Palestinians who allegedly opened fire on settlers in Hebron, wounding five people. Authorities subsequently announced a complete closure of the city and surrounding towns, while Palestinian officials have documented a sharp escalation in military attacks, home demolitions and settler violence across the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem since Israel launched its war on the Gaza Strip in October 2023.

Titles :hebronwest bankisraeli armypalestiniannablusbethlehemoccupied palestinian territoriesisrael-palestine conflictwafaal-azza refugee camp
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