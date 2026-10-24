D8 bloc key to peace amid global conflicts: Secretary-General Mahmood

D8 Secretary-General Ambassador Sohail Mahmood on Friday highlighted the "considerable capacity" of member states to influence regional developments, stressing that the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation plays a vital role in promoting peace and stability amid more than 65 ongoing global conflicts. Speaking to Anadolu on the sidelines of the 9th Istanbul Mediation Conference, Mahmood emphasized the geostrategic significance of the nine-nation bloc, which originally comprised Türkiye, Pakistan, Iran, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nigeria and Egypt before Azerbaijan's recent accession.

Mahmood noted that over 100 countries are currently involved in conflicts affecting approximately one-quarter of the world's population. "There are currently more than 65 ongoing conflicts worldwide. This means that more than 100 countries are involved in conflict in one way or another," he said, adding: "According to one statistic, approximately one-quarter of the world's population lives in conflict zones." He described this year's conference theme — Partnerships for Peace and New Perspectives — as particularly meaningful given the "increasing use of force to resolve disputes" and the discrediting of multilateral institutions.

"When we look at the way challenges to peace and security are emerging, with the increasing use of force to resolve disputes and disagreements, the disregard for international law, and the discrediting of multilateralism and multilateral institutions, we see that it is time to turn a new page," Mahmood stated. He praised Türkiye's strategic position and its provision of platforms for mediation experts addressing challenges from the Russia-Ukraine war to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, noting that countries with economic and diplomatic capabilities must use their resources to support peace efforts.

Economic integration goals

Beyond diplomatic initiatives, Mahmood outlined the D8's primary mission of economic cooperation and integration under a 10-year roadmap extending to 2030. "Our primary priority is to implement a plan covering the 2020-2030 period, known as the '10-year roadmap.' One of our main objectives is to increase trade volume among D8 countries to $500 billion. This is among our top priorities," he said. The organization seeks to strengthen cooperation across agriculture, industry, transportation, energy, tourism and healthcare while enhancing supply chain resilience against unilateral trade measures.

"We are also aware that we live in a world where unilateralism and protectionism are increasingly gaining ground," Mahmood noted, stressing the importance of members uniting to strengthen value chains. He identified the "green transition" driven by climate change and the "digital transformation" as the two major transitions requiring collective action, adding that Türkiye plays a significant role in advancing these agendas throughout the bloc.

Regional ownership principles

Referencing Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's opening remarks, Mahmood endorsed principles of "sincere dialogue, sustainable mediation and regional ownership" as foundations for resolving conflicts. "I believe focusing on these three fundamental principles could enable significant progress in resolving ongoing conflicts, both in our region and in different parts of the world," he said. He cited Pakistan's facilitation of an Iran-US ceasefire earlier this year — supported strongly by Türkiye, Egypt and other partners — as evidence of effective regional cooperation.

Mahmood also highlighted Friday's R4 foreign ministers' meeting in Istanbul involving Türkiye, Egypt, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, alongside the E3 group of Germany, the UK and France, as examples of new diplomatic platforms supporting dialogue. He reaffirmed D8 solidarity with the Palestinian people and member states' consistent efforts to organize ministerial meetings and humanitarian assistance initiatives toward a just, equitable and lasting solution. The organization will mark its 30th anniversary ahead of the next summit scheduled for Indonesia in 2027.