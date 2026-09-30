Home
Türkiye
Türkiye to supply Azerbaijan with 14 Hurkus-II trainer aircraft

Türkiye to supply Azerbaijan with 14 Hurkus-II trainer aircraft

Yenişafak English AA
23:20, 30/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 23:42, 30/09/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Türkiye to supply Azerbaijan with 14 Hurkus-II trainer aircraft
AA
File photo

Haluk Gorgun announced the defense contracts worth over $500 million at the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition in Baku, stating that 14 Hurkus-II trainer aircraft will be delivered rapidly this year alongside smart munitions and coastal defense systems to strengthen regional security.


Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries, announced on Monday that Ankara and Baku have signed contracts exceeding $500 million for the supply of 14 Hurkus-II trainer aircraft and associated defense systems to the Azerbaijani military. The agreements were formalized at the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition 2026 in the capital, according to a statement from the secretariat.

The comprehensive package includes procurement contracts with Turkish Aerospace Industries for the Hurkus aircraft, Baykar for Mizrak smart loitering munitions and Antidot systems, and Roketsan for the Barbaros Coastal Defense System. Aselsan also signed a memorandum of understanding for ALP-100 radar systems. "Fourteen of our Hurkus-II aircraft will be delivered to Azerbaijan. Deliveries to Azerbaijan will take place very quickly this year, just as they will for our air force," Gorgun said.

Academic and production ties

The cooperation extends beyond hardware to encompass education and joint production initiatives. Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education and the Secretariat of Defense Industries signed an academic cooperation memorandum with Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry and Science and Education ministries, while MSTIM and the Defense Industry Academy concluded an agreement covering research, development and university-industry collaboration.

Turkish defense firm Aselsan and NOVASIS signed a preliminary agreement to establish a factory in Nakhchivan, with Bogazici Defense and Kayi Defense also signing partnership memorandums with the same Azerbaijani entity for radio-frequency systems development. "We will train our engineers together with brotherly Azerbaijan. Local production and joint projects will be steps that strengthen our bonds of brotherhood," Gorgun said, noting that MKE and Miras signed strategic cooperation documents while Otokar and Miras concluded a logistics support contract.

Titles :haluk gorgunazerbaijantürkiyehurkus-iibakudefense industryturkish aerospace industriesbaykaraselsanroketsan
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026