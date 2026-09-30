



Haluk Gorgun, head of Türkiye's Secretariat of Defense Industries, announced on Monday that Ankara and Baku have signed contracts exceeding $500 million for the supply of 14 Hurkus-II trainer aircraft and associated defense systems to the Azerbaijani military. The agreements were formalized at the Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition 2026 in the capital, according to a statement from the secretariat.

The comprehensive package includes procurement contracts with Turkish Aerospace Industries for the Hurkus aircraft, Baykar for Mizrak smart loitering munitions and Antidot systems, and Roketsan for the Barbaros Coastal Defense System. Aselsan also signed a memorandum of understanding for ALP-100 radar systems. "Fourteen of our Hurkus-II aircraft will be delivered to Azerbaijan. Deliveries to Azerbaijan will take place very quickly this year, just as they will for our air force," Gorgun said.

Academic and production ties

The cooperation extends beyond hardware to encompass education and joint production initiatives. Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education and the Secretariat of Defense Industries signed an academic cooperation memorandum with Azerbaijan’s Defense Industry and Science and Education ministries, while MSTIM and the Defense Industry Academy concluded an agreement covering research, development and university-industry collaboration.

Turkish defense firm Aselsan and NOVASIS signed a preliminary agreement to establish a factory in Nakhchivan, with Bogazici Defense and Kayi Defense also signing partnership memorandums with the same Azerbaijani entity for radio-frequency systems development. "We will train our engineers together with brotherly Azerbaijan. Local production and joint projects will be steps that strengthen our bonds of brotherhood," Gorgun said, noting that MKE and Miras signed strategic cooperation documents while Otokar and Miras concluded a logistics support contract.