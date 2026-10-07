Türkiye's Fidan meets UN Libya envoy Tetteh in Ankara





Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday received Hanna Serwaa Tetteh, the UN secretary-general's special representative for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), in the capital Ankara for talks on the latest developments in the North African country, diplomatic sources said. Tetteh, a former foreign minister of Ghana, assumed her role at UNSMIL in 2023 amid ongoing efforts to reconcile Libya's rival administrations.

The meeting took place as the UN continues pressing Libyan factions to agree on a constitutional framework for long-delayed national elections. Tetteh's mandate includes supporting the political process and providing good offices to the competing authorities in Tripoli and Benghazi, according to the UN.

Türkiye's Libya policy

Fidan, who previously served as head of Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization before assuming the foreign ministry portfolio, has prioritized stabilizing Libya through political reconciliation. Ankara maintains close ties with the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity while engaging with all parties to preserve the 2020 ceasefire agreement and prevent further fragmentation of the oil-rich state.

No further details regarding the specific topics discussed during Tuesday's talks were immediately available. The UN mission has worked to facilitate dialogue between competing factions since the country's 2011 uprising and the subsequent power vacuum that has persisted for more than a decade.