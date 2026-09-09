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Austria starts school year with hijab ban targeting young Muslim girls

Austria starts school year with hijab ban targeting young Muslim girls

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13:35, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 16:50, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Austria starts school year with hijab ban targeting young Muslim girls
Yeni Şafak

Austria has commenced its new academic year by enforcing a contentious ban on headscarves for girls under 14 in both state and private schools. While the government cites gender equality and integration, a Muslim family has already challenged the law in court. Legal experts argue the ban may be unconstitutional and disproportionately targets Islam.

Austria's 2026-2027 academic year, which started on Monday, has introduced a strict prohibition on religious headscarves for female students under the age of 14. The regulation, passed with a significant parliamentary majority last December, applies to all educational institutions, marking a significant escalation in the country's approach to religious symbols in public schools.

Legal basis and enforcement

The ban is specifically tailored to Islamic headscarves worn according to religious traditions, a distinction that has raised immediate legal and ethical concerns. Under the new rules, school administrators are required to hold initial discussions with the student and her family upon observation of a violation. Should the student persist in wearing the headscarf, a formal meeting with school authorities becomes mandatory. The government has framed the policy as a measure to protect gender equality, safeguard individual freedom, and promote social integration, echoing similar justifications used in other European nations like France.

Religious community and legal opposition

The Islamic Religious Community in Austria (IGGÖ) has emerged as a vocal opponent of the ban, stating they have been meticulously reviewing the legislation and consulting with legal experts. They have drawn parallels to a 2020 ban aimed at children under 10, which was ultimately overturned by Austria's Constitutional Court (VfGH). In a statement, the IGGÖ emphasized the high constitutional barriers against blanket prohibitions, particularly regarding equality, religious freedom, and child welfare.

Constitutional challenges and expert views

Legal expert Stefan Schima has argued that the new law is vulnerable to the same constitutional challenges that defeated the previous one. He pointed out that by explicitly targeting "headscarves worn according to Islamic traditions," the legislation effectively singles out a specific faith for restriction. Schima suggests that while complainants may have a strong chance of getting the ban annulled, the current socio-political climate might have shifted, potentially influencing how the courts view the matter.

A nuanced government stance

Conversely, Education Minister Christoph Wiederkehr has acknowledged the complexity of the issue. In a recent radio interview, he described the regulation as a legally difficult balancing act between protecting young girls from potential coercion and upholding the constitutional right to religious freedom.



Titles :AustriaheadscarfbanschoolMuslim
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