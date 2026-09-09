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Belgian minister threatens anti-terror action against pro-Palestinian festival

Belgian minister threatens anti-terror action against pro-Palestinian festival

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12:28, 09/09/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 13:20, 09/09/2026, Wednesday
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Belgian minister threatens anti-terror action against pro-Palestinian festival
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Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken suggested invoking new anti-terror laws against ManiFiesta, a festival hosting Palestinian artists, drawing criticism from opposition lawmakers who accused him of attempting to criminalize dissent.

Belgian Defense Minister Theo Francken on Tuesday suggested invoking newly enacted anti-terrorism provisions against ManiFiesta, a cultural festival featuring pro-Palestinian artists, prompting accusations from opposition lawmakers that the government seeks to criminalize dissent.

Minister cites new penal code

Francken stated on social media platform X that the new penal code effective September 1 makes glorifying terrorism a punishable offense. "As of 1 September, the new penal code is in effect. Glorifying terrorism is now punishable," he said, tagging Interior Minister Bernard Quintin in the post. The minister specifically targeted US commentator Hasan Piker and French rapper Medine, alleging the festival provides a platform for figures who glorify terrorism or hold antisemitic views.

Opposition warns of 'Trumpist' crackdown

Peter Mertens, a lawmaker with the Workers' Party of Belgium, rejected Francken's allegations as half-truths and brazen lies on X. "All democrats should be concerned when a defense minister threatens to ban a festival simply because its message does not suit him," Mertens said, describing ManiFiesta as the festival of solidarity that brings together thousands of international guests. He warned that invoking anti-terrorism legislation against the event was utterly implausible and accused Francken of adopting a Trumpist approach toward political criticism.

Festival lineup features Petro, Palestinian artists

ManiFiesta is an annual cultural gathering in Belgium that convenes political activists, artists and civil society participants. This year's program features former Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Syrian singer Omar Souleyman and Palestinian clarinetist Ahmed Hawwash, alongside Piker and Medine. Mertens accused the government of seeking to discredit social movements, saying Francken wants to outright ban the voices of social opposition rather than respond to criticism.

Titles :theo franckenpeter mertensmanifiestabelgiumanti-terror legislationpro-palestinian artistsptb-pvda
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