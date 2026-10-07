



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received the relatives of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in an Israeli military strike last year, during a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was also present at the gathering, which underscored Türkiye's solidarity with Palestinian victims.

Child killed in January 2024 attack

The meeting took place as the region approaches the third anniversary of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. Rajab was killed on January 29, 2024, in Gaza City alongside six family members when their vehicle came under Israeli military fire.

Death toll and destruction

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. At least 1,460 Palestinians have been killed and 5,116 injured in attacks as of Monday.

Since the genocide began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured. Around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed during the conflict.