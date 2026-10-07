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Erdogan receives family of slain Palestinian child Hind Rajab

Erdogan receives family of slain Palestinian child Hind Rajab

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07:46, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:02, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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Erdogan receives family of slain Palestinian child Hind Rajab
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan receives the family of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian girl killed in an Israeli attack while trapped in a car in Gaza, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkiye on October 6, 2026.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received the family of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in an Israeli military strike last year, at the Presidential Complex in Ankara ahead of the third anniversary of the genocide in Gaza, with Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy also attending.


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received the relatives of Hind Rajab, a five-year-old Palestinian girl killed in an Israeli military strike last year, during a closed-door meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. Culture and Tourism Minister Mehmet Nuri Ersoy was also present at the gathering, which underscored Türkiye's solidarity with Palestinian victims.

Child killed in January 2024 attack

The meeting took place as the region approaches the third anniversary of the Israeli genocide in Gaza, which began on October 7, 2023. Rajab was killed on January 29, 2024, in Gaza City alongside six family members when their vehicle came under Israeli military fire.

Death toll and destruction

Israel continues to violate the ceasefire that took effect on October 10, 2025, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. At least 1,460 Palestinians have been killed and 5,116 injured in attacks as of Monday.

Since the genocide began in October 2023, more than 74,000 Palestinians have been killed and over 175,000 injured. Around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed during the conflict.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganhind rajabmehmet nuri ersoyankaragazapalestineisraeli genocidegaza ceasefire
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