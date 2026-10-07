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Houthi rebels target Aden airport with missiles amid Yemen offensive

Houthi rebels target Aden airport with missiles amid Yemen offensive

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07:59, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 08:14, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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Houthi rebels target Aden airport with missiles amid Yemen offensive
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Houthi rebels fired two missiles at Aden International Airport in southern Yemen early Wednesday, local security officials said, as government forces press ahead with Operation "Dawn of Yemen" to retake the capital Sanaa and end Houthi control.


The Houthi rebel group launched two missiles at Aden International Airport in southern Yemen early Wednesday, local security authorities said, marking the latest escalation as government forces advance on multiple fronts. The Aden Security Department's media office reported no casualties from the strike, though local Yemeni outlets published footage showing explosions during the attack.

Government offensive

The attack coincides with Operation "Dawn of Yemen," a major offensive announced Monday by Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi to retake the capital Sanaa and restore state institutions from Houthi control. Government forces said Tuesday they had seized a key mountain peak in western Taiz province following clashes with Houthi fighters.

Conflict background

The offensive marks a significant escalation in the long-running conflict, which has seen the Iran-backed group maintain control of Sanaa since 2014. Al-Alimi stated the operation aims to end Houthi rule and reunify the divided country under the internationally recognized government.

Titles :yemenhouthi rebelsaden international airportoperation dawn of yemenrashad al-alimisanaataizmiddle east conflict
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