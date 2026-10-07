







Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum warned on Tuesday that the International Police Training Academy, a US-funded initiative to train security personnel in Queretaro state, lacks federal government approval. The warning came after US Ambassador Ronald Johnson inaugurated the facility alongside Governor Mauricio Kuri, despite the Mexican Constitution prohibiting state governments from signing security agreements with foreign powers.

Speaking at a press conference, Sheinbaum said the academy was not among nine cooperation projects previously approved between Queretaro and US security agencies. "The problem is not the presence of an ambassador at an activity like this, but rather the nature of the activity and the permits they must have to develop the academy they announced at the event," Sheinbaum said at the press conference.

Previous violations

The incident marks the second time during Sheinbaum’s administration that a state government has bypassed federal authority to establish security arrangements with the United States. In April, federal investigators opened a probe into the government of Chihuahua after it emerged that two US agents who died in a car accident in the state were CIA operatives deployed at the invitation of Governor Maru Campos to support local security operations.

The Queretaro academy would train state police officers to detect and intercept narcotics, weapons, illicit cash and contraband, according to project details. Under Mexican law, such international security cooperation falls exclusively under federal jurisdiction and requires Security Cabinet authorization.

Official warning

Sheinbaum stressed that while relations with Washington remain strong, federal protocols must be observed. "We have a good relationship with the US government on security matters and on other issues. What we ask the state governors, the ambassador and the US government is that Mexican laws be followed in everything related to international cooperation," the president added.

The president explicitly directed her final remarks to Queretaro authorities. "This is a warning to the government of Queretaro," Sheinbaum concluded. Federal officials have not indicated whether they will pursue legal action against the state administration for the constitutional breach.