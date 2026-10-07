



The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen said early Wednesday that it intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by Houthi rebels toward Khamis Mushait in southwestern Saudi Arabia, as cross-border attacks intensified amid a fresh government offensive to retake the capital Sanaa. Saudi state-run Al Ekhbariya TV cited the coalition as stating that Yemen’s capital Sanaa and the provinces of Saada and Amran served as the sources of Houthi missile threats.

The coalition pledged to continue operations to neutralize ballistic and surface-to-surface missile capabilities and destroy their launch sites, according to the broadcaster. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said on Tuesday via the social media platform X that air defenses had intercepted and destroyed another ballistic missile targeting the same southwestern city.

Escalation in border attacks

Saudi authorities said three people sustained injuries and material damage was reported after strikes on Monday evening targeted airports in the southwestern cities of Jazan and Najran. The Iran-aligned Houthi movement said it carried out three separate military operations against Saudi territory conducted using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and unmanned aerial vehicles.

The latest hostilities coincide with the launch of Operation "Dawn of Yemen" by Yemeni government forces on Monday — an offensive aimed at recapturing Sanaa and restoring state institutions after years of Houthi control. Government troops have pressed ahead with ground operations as coalition airstrikes target rebel positions in northern provinces.