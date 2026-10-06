Yemen's Houthi group on Tuesday claimed responsibility for a ballistic missile strike against Abha International Airport in southwestern Saudi Arabia, saying the projectile hit the facility and disrupted civilian air traffic. Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree stated that the missile struck its target precisely, though Saudi authorities have not immediately confirmed the incident or reported any damage.

Aviation warning issued

Saree warned international airlines against operating flights through Saudi airspace, claiming the kingdom's skies had become an active zone for Houthi military operations. The statement marked an escalation in the group's rhetoric against civilian infrastructure and underscored the widening geographic scope of cross-border hostilities that have persisted despite diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Military camp strikes alleged

The spokesman also said Houthi forces fired several ballistic missiles at what he described as Saudi military concentrations at Al-Daghareer camp in Jazan province, asserting the strikes inflicted dozens of casualties on Saudi forces. There was no immediate comment from Saudi officials regarding either the airport attack or the alleged military camp strikes, leaving the claims unverified.