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Kremlin warns NATO nuclear arms in Lithuania would escalate tensions

Kremlin warns NATO nuclear arms in Lithuania would escalate tensions

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14:49, 06/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 14:54, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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Kremlin warns NATO nuclear arms in Lithuania would escalate tensions
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Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

The Kremlin warned on Tuesday that any NATO military base or nuclear weapons deployed in Lithuania would inevitably escalate tensions, describing Vilnius's move to lift a constitutional ban on hosting such arms as a step that undermines European stability and forces Moscow to take countermeasures.


Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Kremlin, said on Tuesday that the potential deployment of NATO military infrastructure or nuclear weapons on Lithuanian territory would inevitably be viewed by Moscow as a deliberate step toward escalating tensions in the region, further complicating an already strained relationship between Moscow and the Western alliance. Speaking to reporters during a daily press briefing in the Russian capital, Peskov stated that the move cannot be viewed as "anything other than a step toward escalating tensions" that threatens to destabilize the broader European security architecture amid growing concerns over NATO's eastward expansion.

Lithuanian parliament advances amendment

The Lithuanian parliament, known as the Seimas, voted earlier Tuesday to advance a constitutional amendment that would remove a long-standing constitutional ban on the deployment of nuclear weapons within the country’s borders, according to public broadcaster LRT. The amendment passed its first reading with 106 lawmakers voting in favor, while the final vote for the amendment is scheduled for Jan. 12 as Vilnius moves to align its defense posture with broader NATO strategic requirements. Analysts view the legislative push as a direct response to regional security anxieties following Russia's military actions in Ukraine.

Moscow pledges security response

Peskov warned that Russia would consequently be compelled to take "all necessary measures to guarantee its own security," emphasizing that "neither of these moves will contribute to stability and predictability on the European continent. On the contrary – and to our regret – they will mark yet another significant escalation of tensions," he said. The comments reflect Moscow's broader opposition to NATO's enhanced forward presence along Russia's western frontier. The spokesman also commented on remarks by US President Donald Trump concerning reports of cases of pneumonic plague in Russia, noting that "it is always good when mutual assistance is offered" between Washington and Moscow on health matters.

Late last month, the parliament conducted an initial vote on the amendment, receiving 99 votes in favor with 13 against and five abstentions, reflecting broad political consensus despite vocal opposition from some lawmakers. Moscow’s public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor is providing "comprehensive information" on the Irkutsk situation following the death of an employee at the Irkutsk Anti-Plague Institute who had been diagnosed with pneumonia of unknown etiology, as regional authorities maintain that the sanitary and epidemiological situation remains stable and the employee's death prompted authorities to implement strict quarantine protocols.

Titles :dmitry peskovkremlinnatolithuaniaseimasnuclear weaponsrussiadonald trumpirkutsk regionrospotrebnadzor
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