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Mecca Alliance weighs Saudi defense support amid Yemen tensions

Mecca Alliance weighs Saudi defense support amid Yemen tensions

Elif Şanlı
22:20, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 22:37, 05/10/2026, Monday
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Mecca Alliance weighs Saudi defense support amid Yemen tensions
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (C) and Turkish Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler (not seen) attend a meeting of the Strategic Political and Defense Committee, established under the Mecca Joint Defense Agreement, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 05, 2026.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said the Mecca Defense Alliance examined both military assistance options and diplomatic pathways to ease regional tensions, as the bloc formed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan appointed Pakistan's Nauman Mahmood as its first secretary-general during talks in Istanbul.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced on Monday that the Mecca Defense Alliance had convened an extraordinary session to examine support options for Saudi Arabia's defense capabilities amid escalating tensions involving Yemen and the broader Gulf region. Speaking after the Strategic Political and Defense Committee meeting in Istanbul, Fidan said participants weighed military assistance alongside diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the crisis through dialogue.

"We discussed in detail what kind of support could be provided for Saudi Arabia's defense and, on the other hand, what could be done to resolve the issue peacefully and through dialogue," Fidan said. He noted that Riyadh had adopted a constructive posture toward settlement efforts, offering coalition partners a detailed briefing on the kingdom's position during the closed-door consultations.

Institutional structure finalized

The meeting advanced efforts to institutionalize the alliance pact signed on August 7, with Fidan stating that organizational work had entered its final phases. Pakistan's candidate for secretary-general, retired Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood, received formal approval to serve a three-year term overseeing the secretariat's operations.

Fidan indicated that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had "put forward a clear will on this issue, and as a reflection of that will, we took a number of decisions here," referring to the institutional milestones reached during the session. Technical discussions encompassed the alliance's future operational framework and administrative protocols, according to the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Military and operational coordination

Türkiye's national defense minister and senior military commanders joined the diplomatic talks, contributing specific expertise on operational and technical matters under consideration. The dual-focus agenda addressed both the alliance's long-term structural development and immediate response mechanisms regarding the Saudi-Yemen situation.

The trilateral coalition — comprising Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, and Pakistan — launched institutionalization procedures following the August 7 agreement establishing the defense pact. Monday's gathering marked the first ministerial-level meeting to address both bureaucratic implementation and emerging regional security contingencies.

Titles :hakan fidanmecca defense alliancenauman mahmoodrecep tayyip erdoğansaudi arabiayementürkiyepakistangulf security
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