Home
World
Africa
Morocco's PAM leads legislative polls with 97 seats

Morocco's PAM leads legislative polls with 97 seats

Elif Şanlı
09:37, 24/09/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 09:48, 24/09/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Morocco's PAM leads legislative polls with 97 seats
AA
File photo

The Authenticity and Modernity Party has secured a plurality in Morocco's legislative elections, winning 97 seats in the 395-member House of Representatives, a result that positions the liberal opposition group to lead the next government under the kingdom's constitutional framework.

Morocco's Authenticity and Modernity Party has emerged as the largest parliamentary bloc in legislative elections, securing 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, according to results released by the Interior Ministry. The National Rally of Independents captured 66 seats, while the Istiqlal Party took 65.

The Justice and Development Party, which had led the previous coalition government, fell to fourth place with 54 seats. The outcome marks a significant shift in the North African kingdom's political landscape as voters selected representatives for the lower chamber of parliament.

Government Formation

Under Morocco's constitutional framework, King Mohammed VI will appoint the head of government from the party that secured the largest number of seats. The designated prime minister will then form a cabinet to lead the country through the upcoming legislative term.

The PAM, founded in 2008 as a liberal opposition group, now faces the task of building a governing coalition capable of commanding a majority in the 395-member chamber. Party leaders have not yet announced potential alliance partners following the certification of results.

Voter Turnout

The Interior Ministry reported that voter turnout stood at 38% nationwide during the polling period. The election commission supervised the voting process across the kingdom's electoral districts to determine the composition of the legislative body.

The 395-member House of Representatives holds legislative authority alongside the upper chamber, with members serving five-year terms. The new parliament will convene following the formal appointment of the government head by the royal palace.

Titles :moroccolegislative electionsauthenticity and modernity partypamnational rally of independentsrniistiqlal partyjustice and development partypjdhouse of representatives
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026