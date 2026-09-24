Morocco's Authenticity and Modernity Party has emerged as the largest parliamentary bloc in legislative elections, securing 97 of the 395 seats in the House of Representatives, according to results released by the Interior Ministry. The National Rally of Independents captured 66 seats, while the Istiqlal Party took 65.

The Justice and Development Party, which had led the previous coalition government, fell to fourth place with 54 seats. The outcome marks a significant shift in the North African kingdom's political landscape as voters selected representatives for the lower chamber of parliament.

Government Formation

Under Morocco's constitutional framework, King Mohammed VI will appoint the head of government from the party that secured the largest number of seats. The designated prime minister will then form a cabinet to lead the country through the upcoming legislative term.

The PAM, founded in 2008 as a liberal opposition group, now faces the task of building a governing coalition capable of commanding a majority in the 395-member chamber. Party leaders have not yet announced potential alliance partners following the certification of results.

Voter Turnout

The Interior Ministry reported that voter turnout stood at 38% nationwide during the polling period. The election commission supervised the voting process across the kingdom's electoral districts to determine the composition of the legislative body.

The 395-member House of Representatives holds legislative authority alongside the upper chamber, with members serving five-year terms. The new parliament will convene following the formal appointment of the government head by the royal palace.