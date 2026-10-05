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Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi strikes on holy sites, vows defense

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi strikes on holy sites, vows defense

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23:57, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 00:10, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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Saudi Arabia condemns Houthi strikes on holy sites, vows defense
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The Saudi Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Houthi attacks targeting civilian facilities and the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, accusing the group of choosing military escalation over diplomacy amid a new Yemeni offensive to reclaim Sanaa.

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry on Monday condemned Houthi attacks targeting civilian facilities and the holy cities of Mecca and Medina, accusing the Yemeni group of deliberately choosing military escalation over a political solution to end the decade-long conflict.

Attacks on civilian and holy sites

In an official statement, the ministry denounced what it described as "flagrant and repeated attacks" on Islam's holiest sites, alongside strikes on Riyadh, Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan, Najran, Taif, and Yanbu. The Houthis have denied Saudi accusations that they targeted Mecca and Medina with missiles and drones, though they have claimed responsibility for attacks on energy infrastructure that caused civilian injuries and material damage. The ministry also condemned strikes on Saudi vessels in the southern Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

'Foreign agendas'

The ministry said Saudi Arabia had sustained efforts since the Houthis' 2014 takeover of Sanaa to support a comprehensive political solution, but accused the group of rejecting peace and dragging Yemen into further humanitarian suffering "in service of and to implement foreign agendas." Riyadh reaffirmed its "inherent right" to defend its territory, resources, and sovereignty, and to take all necessary measures to protect citizens and residents under international law. The kingdom also renewed its "full political and military support" for Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council and urged the international community to back the Yemeni government.

Operation Dawn of Yemen

The statement followed Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council Chairman Rashad al-Alimi announcing Monday the launch of Operation Dawn of Yemen, aimed at restoring state institutions and reclaiming the capital Sanaa. The Yemeni army subsequently announced that it had taken control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and the strategic city of Mokha, advancing along the western coast. On July 20, the Houthis declared a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in response to what they claimed was a Saudi naval and aerial blockade of Houthi-controlled areas.

Titles :saudi arabiahouthisyemenmeccamedinarashad al-alimioperation dawn of yemenbab el-mandebpresidential leadership councilred sea
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