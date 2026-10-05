



Saudi-led coalition forces carried out a military operation against Houthi positions in Yemen's Red Sea province of Hodeidah on Monday, destroying weapons storage facilities and naval assets, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said.

The strikes targeted weapons depots, facilities storing explosive-laden boats, and naval mines, according to the coalition statement. Al-Maliki said on X that the operation also "thwarted a plot for imminent attacks targeting waterways in the southern Red Sea," adding that the measures were taken to protect maritime navigation.

Protracted conflict

Yemen has been engulfed in conflict since the Iran-aligned Houthis seized the capital Sanaa and surrounding provinces in 2014. The Saudi-led coalition intervened the following year to support the internationally recognized government, triggering a protracted war that has devastated the impoverished Arab nation.

A UN-brokered truce that took effect in 2022 collapsed in July, and fighting has escalated markedly in recent months. The Houthis have repeatedly targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, prompting retaliatory strikes by coalition forces and heightened regional tensions.