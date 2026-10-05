Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman announced Monday that the Strategic Political and Defense Committee of the Mecca Alliance has agreed to "activate collective deterrence measures" in response to recent Houthi attacks targeting the kingdom. "The committee agreed to activate collective deterrence measures within the framework of the Alliance in response to the attacks and all those responsible for them," Khalid bin Salman wrote on X, noting that the move came during an emergency meeting.

The minister added that the committee expressed solidarity with Riyadh over the "heinous attacks" targeting the kingdom and holy sites on Saudi soil. The emergency declaration reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to defending Saudi territorial integrity against external aggression.

Cross-border escalation

The developments follow renewed fighting in Yemen that has spilled into neighboring Saudi Arabia, with Houthi forces launching drone and missile strikes against the kingdom’s territory. Riyadh has faced mounting cross-border aggression as the conflict intensifies, though specific details of recent casualties or damage remained undisclosed Monday.

Trilateral security pact

The Mecca Alliance — formed by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan — represents a new trilateral security partnership aimed at coordinating defense policies across the region. Monday's emergency meeting marked the first activation of collective security protocols since the pact's formation, signaling a shift toward unified military deterrence as Gulf states grapple with spillover from renewed fighting in Yemen.