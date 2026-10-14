



Saudi-led coalition air defenses on Tuesday intercepted and destroyed six ballistic missiles and six drones launched by Yemen's Houthi group toward the kingdom's eastern and central regions, including Riyadh and the Eastern Province, as the military confrontation showed no signs of de-escalation. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki announced in separate posts on X that forces intercepted one missile heading toward Haradh and another toward Dhahran in the eastern kingdom.

Debris from the Dhahran interception fell in a residential area, and authorities are responding to the site, though the coalition did not provide details on casualties or damage. The coalition later announced the interception and destruction of three cruise missiles and three additional drones in the Riyadh region and southern Saudi Arabia.

Houthis threaten oil facilities amid strikes

Earlier on Tuesday, the Houthis threatened to target Saudi oil giant Aramco's headquarters in Dammam, King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, and Aramco's refinery in the capital in retaliation for any coalition attack on their positions in Sanaa. The coalition later confirmed it had carried out a "special military operation" to neutralize resources sustaining the Houthis' war effort, noting that the group was using civilian facilities to support military activities.

The coalition's Joint Forces Command identified the targeted sites as the central al-Sabaha facility in Sanaa, underground fuel reserves, and fuel storage tanks in Al Hudaydah, Sanaa and Dhamar. Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense issued a warning earlier Tuesday of "potential danger" in the Eastern Province and Riyadh before announcing minutes later that the danger had passed, according to local media.