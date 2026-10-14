The Saudi-led coalition supporting Yemen's government on Tuesday announced it had conducted a "special military operation" to neutralize fuel storage sites and civilian facilities in Sanaa and Al Hudaydah that it accused the Houthis of exploiting to sustain their war effort, according to a coalition statement.

Operation targets fuel depots

The coalition's joint forces command established that the Houthis "were using civilian facilities and vital resources to support their military activities," identifying the targeted locations as the central al-Sabaha facility in Sanaa, underground fuel storage sites, and berths used to transport fuel in Al Hudaydah and Dhamar. The group "were using those resources to directly support their military operations while depriving Yemenis of supplies that should meet their needs," the coalition said, adding that the sites supplied missiles and drones threatening Saudi Arabia, airports, and commercial vessels in the Red Sea.

Civilian protection claims

The coalition said its forces maintained "strict compliance with international humanitarian law" and had taken feasible precautions during the operation's planning and execution to avoid incidental civilian casualties or damage. It demanded that the Houthis "immediately" halt attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities, including airports, ports, and oil installations, claiming the group's arsenal had contributed to attacks on civilian sites and preparations for imminent strikes on Saudi Arabia and commercial shipping.

No Houthi response

There was no immediate comment from the Houthi group regarding the strikes or the coalition's accusations concerning the militarization of civilian infrastructure. The operation comes amid ongoing tensions in the Red Sea, where Houthi attacks on commercial vessels have disrupted international shipping routes and drawn retaliatory strikes from Western and regional forces. Saudi Arabia has led a military intervention in Yemen since 2015 to support the internationally recognized government against the Iran-backed Houthi movement, which controls the capital Sanaa and much of northern Yemen.