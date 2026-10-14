



US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed launching a major new military operation against Iran ahead of the US midterm elections and Israel's upcoming vote, according to a report by Axios published Tuesday. The talks occurred before Trump publicly stated he would not authorize strikes before the November polls, with Netanyahu presenting Israeli intelligence suggesting Tehran is rebuilding its nuclear capabilities.

The Israeli premier specifically raised concerns about the Pickaxe Mountain site, where Iran is possibly conducting uranium enrichment activities, one source with knowledge of the discussions told the outlet. The intelligence briefing formed part of Netanyahu's broader case for preemptive action against Tehran's nuclear infrastructure.

White House denial and alert status

A White House official rejected the account as "false," claiming that Trump has definitively ruled out military action against Iran before the midterms. The official insisted that no discussions regarding the resumption of hostilities took place between the two leaders.

Nevertheless, both militaries remain on high alert and are finalizing operational preparations in case the US president changes course, sources said. One US official described Trump's position as noncommittal, stating that the president told Netanyahu to prepare without offering a firm commitment.

Divisions over Iran strategy

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Central Command leadership are advocating for renewed strikes against Iranian targets, while most White House advisers prefer continuing sanctions and economic pressure, the report noted. This internal split reflects broader uncertainty within the administration regarding the path forward.

Israeli Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir warned US Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Dan Caine that renewed fighting within three weeks could force the postponement of Israel's October 27 election, given the likelihood of Iranian missile retaliation. Qatari mediators are simultaneously awaiting Tehran's response to the latest US diplomatic counterproposal.