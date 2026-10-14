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Saudi authorities lift emergency alert in two central governorates

Saudi authorities lift emergency alert in two central governorates

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01:23, 14/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 01:42, 14/10/2026, Wednesday
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Saudi authorities lift emergency alert in two central governorates
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Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced on Tuesday evening that it has lifted an emergency warning in two central governorates, following an earlier alert whose nature was not disclosed amid threats from Houthi rebels in neighboring Yemen.

Saudi Arabia's Civil Defense announced Tuesday evening that the danger had passed in two central governorates, lifting an emergency alert issued earlier without specifying the nature of the threat.

The authority said residents of Wadi al-Dawasir and al-Sulayyil were initially warned of an unspecified "danger" on Tuesday, before officials declared an all-clear in both regions without providing further details.

Houthi threats

Earlier on Tuesday, the Houthi movement in neighboring Yemen threatened to strike Saudi energy infrastructure, warning it would target Aramco's headquarters in Dammam, Riyadh's main airport, and an Aramco refinery in the capital should the Saudi-led coalition attack its positions in Sanaa.

Regional conflict

Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition against Houthi rebels in Yemen since 2015. The conflict has spilled over into Saudi territory with previous attacks targeting airports and oil installations.

Titles :saudi arabiacivil defensewadi al-dawasiral-sulayyilhouthiyemenaramcosaudi-led coalition
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