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IRGC Navy commander threatens to sink US warships in Hormuz

IRGC Navy commander threatens to sink US warships in Hormuz

Elif Şanlı
22:34, 13/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 22:48, 13/10/2026, Tuesday
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IRGC Navy commander threatens to sink US warships in Hormuz
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Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei said Iranian forces are "counting down" for an encounter with US vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to sink any American warships that approach the strategic waterway while claiming that Washington's $13 billion aircraft carriers "do not dare" enter the region.

Rear Admiral Ali Azmaei of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy on Tuesday threatened to sink American warships if they approach the Strait of Hormuz, declaring that Iranian forces are "counting down" for a potential encounter in the strategic waterway.

Direct warning to US Navy

Azmaei said in televised remarks that his forces are prepared to target US vessels entering the area. "We are waiting for American warships to approach the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz so that we can sink them," he said, adding that Iranian forces are "counting down" for the encounter.

The commander claimed US warships "do not dare" approach the waterway because of their vulnerability, noting that a US aircraft carrier worth $13 billion had moved 700 kilometers (435 miles) away from the strait to avoid Iranian missiles.

Tehran asserts control over Hormuz

"If the Americans want to see whether the Strait of Hormuz is open or closed, let them enter the field and see who controls it," Azmaei said. He stated that the IRGC exercises "smart control" over the strait, issuing permits for vessels traveling to and from Iranian ports.

Azmaei also accused the United States and its regional partners of maintaining a media blackout on incidents involving "violating vessels," claiming Iranian forces had already punished two such cases without international coverage. He asserted that the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf remain under IRGC Navy control, while Iran’s regular navy handles operations in the Gulf of Oman.

Maritime tensions amid war

The admiral noted that Iranian forces are better prepared now than at the beginning of the war. Tensions in and around the Strait of Hormuz have remained high since hostilities began between Iran and the United States, with both sides disputing navigation rights through the vital chokepoint.

Tehran maintains that it controls passage through Iranian waters in the strait and has warned vessels against using unauthorized routes, while Washington insists on freedom of navigation. Recent attacks on commercial vessels in the area have further heightened maritime tensions, according to regional shipping monitors.

Titles :ali azmaeiirgc navyislamic revolutionary guard corpsstrait of hormuzgulf of omaniran-us warmaritime securityfreedom of navigation
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