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Turkish foreign minister says Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties rest on 'unshakable' brotherhood

Turkish foreign minister says Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties rest on 'unshakable' brotherhood

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13:20, 16/10/2026, Friday
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Turkish foreign minister says Türkiye-Azerbaijan ties rest on 'unshakable' brotherhood
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Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Thursday that relations between Türkiye and Azerbaijan are rooted in an "unshakable" bond of brotherhood that has endured wars and crises, warning against attempts to exploit occasional differences between the strategic partners as he attended a security summit in Baku.

'Two states, one nation'

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the durability of bilateral ties during a visit to Azerbaijan's capital on Thursday, stating that the "two states, one nation" principle defines cooperation across cultural, political, social and economic domains. Speaking to reporters ahead of the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), Fidan noted that the strategic partnership has survived historical trials including armed conflicts and political upheavals while the two societies have grown increasingly integrated through expanded communication channels.

"The principle of 'two states, one nation' manifests itself in all areas. There is an unshakable bond of friendship and brotherhood between our leaders. This is a bond that has been tested in very difficult times, in times of war and crisis," Fidan said. He added that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had issued specific instructions regarding the visit, underscoring the sensitivity both leaderships attach to maintaining strong ties that will continue to play a determining role in regional affairs.

Warning against exploitation

Fidan acknowledged that Ankara and Baku may occasionally approach certain issues from different perspectives, but insisted such variations should not serve as ammunition for those seeking to undermine the alliance or be transformed into instruments of propaganda. "We are an ancient nation. We sit down and discuss our own problems in a civilized manner, in a way befitting our ancient past and ourselves," he said, urging all parties to exercise sensitivity and avoid allowing differences to fester in public discourse.

The minister revealed he had raised these matters directly with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev during their meeting, listening carefully to Aliyev's perspective on bilateral dynamics. "Today, the strategic solidarity demonstrated by the two countries is also being closely followed by the international community," Fidan noted, adding that both governments are actively working to prevent external actors from weaponizing policy divergences while ensuring no new obstacles emerge to hinder the deepening brotherhood between Türkiye and Azerbaijan.

Black Sea security initiatives

Beyond bilateral affairs, Fidan addressed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to ending the conflict while working specifically to exclude the Black Sea from active hostilities. He disclosed recent consultations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding a detailed Turkish proposal aimed at safeguarding maritime navigation and food exports, noting that Ankara has presented the initiative to both Moscow and Kyiv and is currently assessing their respective positions to determine how the issue might be resolved constructively.

Fidan stressed that navigational safety in the Black Sea remains extremely important, warning that restrictions on wheat exports threaten food security across Africa and compound economic pressures on developing nations already facing volatile commodity prices. He noted that trade disruptions in the region carry global implications, particularly with the Strait of Hormuz already closed and periodic restrictions affecting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, adding that Turkish diplomatic efforts continue unabated to ensure commercial shipping lanes remain open and operational.

Titles :hakan fidanazerbaijanbakutürkiye-azerbaijan relationscicarecep tayyip erdoganilham aliyevrussia-ukraine warblack seatwo states one nation
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