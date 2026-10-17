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Vance admits disagreement with Trump over Iran war

Vance admits disagreement with Trump over Iran war

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10:20, 17/10/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 10:22, 17/10/2026, Saturday
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Vance admits disagreement with Trump over Iran war
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US Vice President JD Vance acknowledged in a Friday interview that he has privately disagreed with President Trump over the Iran war, while urging conservative critics to consider the administration's domestic achievements.

Televised admission

US Vice President JD Vance indicated in a televised interview aired Friday that he has privately disagreed with President Donald Trump over the ongoing war in Iran, breaking with the administration's public posture of unified support for the military campaign. Speaking on a political talk show hosted by former White House spokesman Sean Spicer, Vance addressed mounting criticism from conservative commentators who argue the conflict contradicts Trump's pledge to avoid foreign entanglements.

Carlson's opposition

Vance specifically referenced political commentator Tucker Carlson, a former Trump ally who has sharply criticized the war as serving Israeli rather than American interests. The vice president acknowledged that Carlson was "very, very angry" over the military intervention, noting that he has discussed these concerns with the commentator both privately and publicly.

Private disagreements

"Even if you disagree with him on that one issue, you can have that disagreement. And I think I have had that disagreement," Vance said regarding his stance on the Iran war. He added that he understands Carlson's perspective, stating, "He and I have had that conversation in private, in public. I know how he feels, and I understand."

Appeal to allies

Vance urged Carlson and other critics to consider Trump's domestic record rather than abandoning the administration over foreign policy differences. "What I've said to Tucker is don't throw the baby out with the bathwater … Aren't closed borders and ending the ridiculous anti-white racial discrimination in our university admissions, aren't these things worth actually acknowledging that Donald Trump has done a lot of good?" he asked on the program. The remarks come as the administration faces increasing scrutiny from isolationist wings of the Republican party over the military campaign.

Titles :jd vancedonald trumpiran wartucker carlsonsean spicerus foreign policytrump administrationrepublican party
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