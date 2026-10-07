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SpaceX plans $40B financing round for Nvidia chips, FT reports

SpaceX plans $40B financing round for Nvidia chips, FT reports

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12:09, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:20, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
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SpaceX plans $40B financing round for Nvidia chips, FT reports
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Elon Musk's aerospace firm SpaceX is preparing to raise $40 billion through a combined debt package led by Apollo Global Management to fund a massive order of artificial intelligence processors from Nvidia, a move that underscores the staggering capital requirements for AI infrastructure, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX is preparing to raise $40 billion through a combined debt package led by Apollo Global Management to fund a massive order of artificial intelligence processors from Nvidia, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Debt Structure

The financing structure comprises approximately $10 billion in bank loans alongside $30 billion in investment-grade debt, according to the newspaper. Apollo is expected to lead the arrangement and syndicate the securities to a broad investor base, with bond giant Pimco also participating in discussions among a select lender group. The parties aim to close the transaction in 2027.

Credit Profile

The offering underscores the extraordinary capital requirements tech firms face when building data centers and acquiring specialized AI hardware. SpaceX's BBB rating — the second-lowest investment-grade tier — qualifies the debt for purchase by insurance and pension funds seeking yield. Apollo and Pimco declined to comment on the proceedings, while SpaceX and Nvidia did not immediately respond to inquiries.

Strategic Alignment

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk cited the superiority of Nvidia's Vera Rubin architecture during an August earnings call when explaining SpaceX's decision to standardize its artificial intelligence infrastructure exclusively on the chipmaker's platforms. SpaceX opted to build exclusively on Nvidia after evaluating competing designs, Musk noted during the same briefing.

Titles :spacexelon musknvidiaartificial intelligenceapollo global managementdebt financingvera rubin architectureaerospace
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