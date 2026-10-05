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World’s largest space congress opens in Türkiye’s Antalya

World’s largest space congress opens in Türkiye’s Antalya

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10:37, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:50, 05/10/2026, Monday
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World’s largest space congress opens in Türkiye’s Antalya
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The world’s largest annual space gathering opened Monday in Türkiye’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, bringing together more than 10,000 scientists, astronauts and policymakers to discuss lunar exploration and international cooperation under the theme "The World Needs More Space."


The 77th International Astronautical Congress commenced Monday at the NEST Congress and Exhibition Center in Belek, marking the first time Türkiye hosts the prestigious five-day event organized by the International Astronautical Federation (IAF). Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir welcomed delegates from over 100 countries to the congress, which runs through Oct. 9 under the theme "The World Needs More Space" and features more than 4,000 presentations across 180 technical sessions.

The gathering has drawn a record 8,330 research abstracts from 108 countries, with participants set to discuss topics ranging from satellite technology and artificial intelligence to space security and sustainability. Turkish Space Agency officials noted that the event underscores Türkiye’s growing role in the global space sector, particularly following Ankara’s signing of the Artemis Accords at NASA Headquarters on Aug. 31, making it the 71st nation to join the lunar exploration framework.

Antalya Declaration adopted ahead of opening

On Sunday, Minister Kacir hosted the traditional Ministers and Members of Parliament Meeting, convening space agency chiefs and senior representatives from 38 countries ahead of the main congress. The meeting adopted the Antalya Declaration — a Turkish-initiated text calling for peaceful, sustainable and responsible approaches to space — which was endorsed by 32 participants from 21 countries, according to Anadolu Agency.

The congress represents Türkiye’s debut as host of the annual gathering, with SAHA, a Turkish defense and aerospace industry cluster, serving as co-host alongside the Turkish Space Agency under the coordination of the Industry and Technology Ministry. Anadolu Agency is serving as the event’s global communications partner, with exhibitions and business meetings scheduled throughout the week alongside the technical sessions.

Titles :mehmet fatih kacirantalyabelekinternational astronautical congressiac 2024turkish space agencyartemis accordsnasasaha
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