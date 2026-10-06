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Artemis II results to headline day two of space congress in Türkiye

Artemis II results to headline day two of space congress in Türkiye

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11:18, 06/10/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 11:28, 06/10/2026, Tuesday
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Artemis II results to headline day two of space congress in Türkiye
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NASA's Artemis program manager will join industry panels on Tuesday to discuss April's lunar flyby mission as the 77th International Astronautical Congress continues in Antalya, with SpaceX executives and global agency heads also convening to address orbital sustainability and the intersection of commercial space and geopolitics.


NASA Artemis program manager Jeremy Parsons will address April's crewed lunar flyby results on Tuesday as the 77th International Astronautical Congress enters its second day in Antalya, marking the first time Türkiye has hosted the gathering. The mission carried four astronauts around the Moon in April to validate systems for future lunar surface landings, and Parsons is scheduled to join an industry panel at 11:45 am local time to review the mission data. The congress, organized by the International Astronautical Federation and hosted by the Turkish Space Agency with SAHA Istanbul as co-host, runs through October 9.

US-China space competition

NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson told Anadolu on Monday that the "civilian space race" between the United States and China was "closer than we would like right now." "But we're going to be confident, and we have some exciting news to announce very soon," Anderson said, without providing details. The Artemis II mission represented the first crewed lunar flyby in more than 50 years, testing systems critical for planned surface landings.

Satellite sustainability and space geopolitics

The sustainability of large satellite networks will dominate Tuesday evening's agenda, with SpaceX Senior Vice President Michael Nicolls scheduled to deliver a highlight lecture on operating thousands of spacecraft in low-Earth orbit. Industry leaders will examine the relationship between commercial space and national interests during an afternoon plenary titled "Geopolitics vs. Innovation," exploring how companies balance global markets against government security demands. The session will address the challenges of managing Earth-observation fleets and in-space infrastructure amid growing demands from security institutions.

Global space leaders summit

Earlier Tuesday, a morning plenary titled "Bridging Eras: From Silk Road Astronomy to Lunar Exploration" will feature Axiom Space Chief Astronaut Michael Lopez-Alegria alongside representatives from the Turkish Space Agency, ASELSAN, Fergani Space and the TUBITAK Space Technologies Research Institute. The IAF Global Space Leaders Summit will convene heads of space agencies from established and emerging space nations to discuss the transition from national programs toward a global space ecosystem. The Antalya congress brings together industry figures, government officials and researchers to examine lunar exploration, satellite infrastructure and the expanding commercial space sector.

Titles :international astronautical congressnasa artemis iiturkish space agencyspacex starlinkantalyatürkiye space explorationaselsantubitak
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