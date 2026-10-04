Choi Wonkyun wins World Drone Cup at TEKNOFEST Southeast

South Korean FPV drone pilot Choi Wonkyun captured the World Drone Championship title on Saturday in southeastern Türkiye following four days of high-speed aerial competition at TEKNOFEST Southeast, outpacing 31 international rivals on a technically demanding course featuring moving gates.

Podium sweep

Choi topped the final standings ahead of compatriot Kim Minjae, who secured the silver medal, while Bulgaria's Dimo Shterev claimed the bronze position following intense finals racing. T3 Foundation Board of Trustees Chairman and TEKNOFEST Executive Board Chairman Selçuk Bayraktar, Turkish Secretary of Defense Industries Haluk Görgün and STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz presented the awards to the medalists during the ceremony in Şanlıurfa.

Medalists' reflections

"I'm really happy to win this competition," Choi said following the final, expressing gratitude to his coach and uncle for their assistance in his preparation. Runner-up Kim attributed his second-place finish to missed opportunities during the opening rounds, saying: "It's obviously totally my fault, and I'm just really disappointed in myself."

Shterev described his third-place finish as "amazing" and "a bit unexpected" after encountering difficulties in qualifying sessions. "I pushed through the finals. I keep increasing my pace, I keep believing in myself and I keep working on my consistency," he said, adding that he was grateful to his parents, sponsors and his Chinese-based team ROC Special for their support.

TEKNOFEST Southeast

The championship formed part of TEKNOFEST Southeast, which opened its doors to visitors on Wednesday in Şanlıurfa and runs through Oct. 4. The festival brings together technology enthusiasts, young investors and thousands of visitors for exhibitions and competition finals across 14 categories.

A total of 32 pilots from around the world competed in the drone championship using self-designed and assembled high-speed FPV drones. The competitors tested their speed, reflexes and precision control on an innovative course layout that included moving gates for the first time this year.