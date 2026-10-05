Leaders of major space agencies from Türkiye, the United States, Europe, and Asia gathered in Antalya on Monday for the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2026), convening to address orbital security and multinational collaboration for future lunar and Martian missions.

Global cooperation imperative

Yusuf Kirac, president of the Turkish Space Agency, told attendees that sustainable access to space has become a logistical challenge that remains insurmountable without collective action. "Building the future of space requires collective capabilities, responsible leadership, and effective global cooperation," he said, noting that the congress theme of "The world needs more space" emphasizes scientific opportunity and youth engagement across all nations.

Artemis roadmap and orbital economy

NASA Deputy Administrator Matt Anderson detailed plans for the Artemis III mission, which will land a multinational crew on the Moon in 2027 utilizing vehicles from SpaceX and Blue Origin. "We are lucky in the US to have full support of our Congress with funding; for example, they gave an additional $10 billion to our budget last year to help us with our Artemis program, build the Moon base, establish a permanent presence, and then move on to Mars," he said. European Space Agency Director General Josef Aschbacher added that the global space economy is expected to triple to $1.8 trillion within the next decade as satellite technologies integrate further into daily life.

The special executive session included presentations by China National Space Administration official Lu Guoping, Indian Space Research Organization chief V. Narayanan, Canadian Space Agency head Jean-Claude Piedboeuf, and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency leader Hiroshi Yamakawa. The congress, co-hosted by the Turkish Space Agency and SAHA Istanbul defense cluster under the Industry and Technology Ministry, runs through Friday with Anadolu serving as global communications partner.