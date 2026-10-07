The Turkish Space Agency has concluded two separate international accords during the opening sessions of the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya, signing a framework agreement with Organization of Turkic States members and a declaration of intent with the United Kingdom to advance bilateral space cooperation and technical exchange.

Cooperation with Turkic States

The framework agreement with Organization of Turkic States members builds upon existing collaboration in a joint CubeSat project coordinated by the pan-Turkic body, which Türkiye helped establish. Officials said the pact aims to accelerate joint technical work and establish foundations for future multilateral space initiatives among the participating nations. The document was signed during the first two days of the congress, which began on Monday.

UK partnership

The Turkish agency also signed a declaration of intent with the UK Space Agency to foster cooperation on joint projects and technical exchanges between the two countries' space sectors. This bilateral instrument focuses on developing concrete opportunities for partnership in satellite development and related technologies, according to statements released at the event.

Congress underway in Antalya

The 77th International Astronautical Congress opened Monday at Antalya’s NEST Congress Center under the coordination of Türkiye’s Industry and Technology Ministry. The International Astronautical Federation is organizing the gathering, which the Turkish Space Agency is co-hosting alongside SAHA Istanbul, with Anadolu serving as Global Communications Partner.