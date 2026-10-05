Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks with Rebecca Hunter and Michael Nicolls, senior figures at Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company, on Monday following the opening of the 77th International Astronautical Congress in Antalya.

Transport Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu, Industry Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir, and SAHA Istanbul Chairman Haluk Bayraktar attended the meeting, though officials have not released details on the discussions.

Antalya congress

The 77th International Astronautical Congress brings together global space agencies in Antalya, with sessions running through Friday and participants including representatives from national administrations and private manufacturers.

Bayraktar chairs the SAHA Istanbul cluster, coordinating Türkiye's defence industry participation and representing domestic manufacturers at international exhibitions.