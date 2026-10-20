Türkiye's military chief meets French counterpart

Defense talks in France

Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, chief of the Turkish General Staff, traveled to France on Monday at the invitation of his French counterpart Gen. Fabien Mandon. Bayraktaroglu was welcomed with a military ceremony before holding one-on-one talks with Mandon, according to a Turkish General Staff statement posted on NSosyal.

The two generals subsequently held delegation-level meetings involving senior officials from both armed forces. The discussions focused on bilateral military cooperation and regional security matters.

NATO cooperation

The visit represents the latest high-level contact between the Turkish and French defense establishments. Both nations maintain structured military dialogue within NATO frameworks.