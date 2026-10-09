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Brussels anti-austerity protest draws thousands amid clashes

Brussels anti-austerity protest draws thousands amid clashes

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15:56, 09/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 16:01, 09/10/2026, Friday
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Brussels anti-austerity protest draws thousands amid clashes
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Clashes break out between police and some protesters during demonstrations against the federal government's economic and social policies in Brussels, Belgium, on October 09, 2026.

Belgium's socialist trade union ABVV staged a national demonstration in Brussels on Friday against federal austerity measures, drawing tens of thousands as clashes erupted near Central Station and police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse masked youths throwing stones and setting fires.


Belgium's socialist trade union ABVV brought tens of thousands of demonstrators onto the streets of Brussels on Friday to protest federal austerity measures, as clashes erupted near Central Station and police responded with tear gas and water cannons against masked youths hurling stones and glass bottles, according to local media reports.

Hundreds of young people dressed in black and wearing masks threw wooden beams and trash cans at officers deployed around Brussels Central Station, where police carried out preventive checks on groups not wearing trade union colors, public broadcaster VRT and news agency Belga reported. Protesters also set off firecrackers and fireworks, and set bicycles ablaze at Albertina Square, sending a large plume of smoke into the air.

Union threatens nationwide strike

The ABVV organized the national demonstration beginning at 10 am local time, marching from Brussels Central Station toward Brussels South Station under the slogan "Stay out of our pockets" to oppose potential measures affecting purchasing power, the wage indexation system and value-added tax, as well as plans to introduce annualized working time. Police said 30,000 people participated, while the union had estimated attendance at 50,000.

ABVV Chairman Bert Engelaar warned before the march that a nationwide strike could take place in November if the government crosses the union's "red lines," citing concerns that officials are gambling with workers' futures as they consider a new budget. The union specifically rejects cuts to purchasing power and changes to the wage indexation mechanism that protects salaries against inflation.

Parallel protests disrupt transport

The Christian trade union ACV staged a separate demonstration on Friday at the Brussels headquarters of Belgium's governing coalition parties, involving hundreds of activists and adding pressure on policymakers as they debate the contested budget package. That protest remained peaceful but contributed to the gridlock across the capital.

Public transport and airport services were severely disrupted across Brussels amid the simultaneous demonstrations, with authorities warning travelers to expect delays throughout the day. Several arrests were made during the clashes near Central Station, though officials did not provide a final tally of detentions.

Titles :brusselsbelgiumabvvbert engelaarausteritytrade unionsanti-austerity protestnationwide strikeacvwage indexation
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