China's Commerce Ministry announced on Saturday the launch of an anti-dumping investigation into European Union imports of p-nitrotoluene, a chemical compound used in the manufacture of dyes, pigments, pesticides and pharmaceutical products. The probe follows a formal application from domestic industry representatives alleging that dumped products have caused material injury to local manufacturers, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Allegations of market harm

Preliminary evidence submitted by the applicants indicates that while the volume of p-nitrotoluene imports from the EU remained at high levels between 2022 and 2025, prices fell by nearly 60 percent over the same period. The ministry spokesperson said the application met the legal thresholds for initiating an investigation under Chinese law and World Trade Organization rules.

Official statements

"Dumped imports from the EU caused damage to the production and operations of China's domestic industry," the spokesperson said. Beijing will carry out the probe "in accordance with relevant laws and regulations and fully protect the rights of all interested parties," the official added.

Investigation scope

P-nitrotoluene serves primarily as a feedstock for chemicals employed in dyes, pigments, pesticides and pharmaceutical manufacturing. The ministry has not specified a timeline for the investigation's completion or indicated what remedial measures might be imposed if dumping is confirmed.