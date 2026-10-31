Israel's military carried out fresh airstrikes, explosions and machine-gun fire across southern Lebanon early Saturday, Lebanon's state-run National News Agency reported, as attacks persisted despite a US-brokered ceasefire framework and renewed diplomatic efforts to end hostilities.

Israeli warplanes struck areas between Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit in Nabatieh district, while another airstrike hit the outskirts of Baraachit in Bint Jbeil district, according to the agency. In Marjayoun district, forces carried out an explosion in Tallousa as drones flew at low altitude over nearby towns, and machine-gun fire from the direction of Khiam targeted agricultural land in Ibl al-Saqi. Warplanes also struck an area between Adshit al-Qusayr and Taybeh, while in Tyre district drones flew over the city and surrounding towns reaching the Litani River, with additional drone activity reported over Beirut's southern suburbs.

Tampa talks end without breakthrough

The latest attacks followed US-sponsored military and technical talks between Lebanon and Israel held in Tampa, Florida on Oct. 20-21, which ended without an announced breakthrough or joint statement. Reports indicated that the sides agreed to continue negotiations, although disagreements remained over Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon and the disarmament of Hezbollah.

The June framework agreement provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territories in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups. Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people, wounded 12,407 others and displaced more than 1 million people, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.