Italy hails Türkiye as 'crucial' partner for European security

Italian Ambassador to Türkiye Giuseppe Manzo described Ankara as a "crucial" partner for European security on Monday, telling Anadolu Agency that Rome seeks deeper cooperation with Türkiye on regional stability, NATO coordination and international initiatives ahead of the upcoming alliance summit and COP31.

NATO cooperation and regional security

Speaking in an exclusive interview, Manzo emphasized the importance of European security within the broader NATO framework, stating that Rome and Ankara share similar strategic outlooks regarding the alliance's future. "We really believe that Türkiye has a crucial role in our security," he said. "I think it's fair to say that we both want more Europe in NATO." The ambassador noted that closer political coordination remains a priority for both capitals, particularly concerning threats facing the alliance's eastern and southern flanks.

"We need to adapt to new challenges and find new answers to new questions and new threats," Manzo said. He highlighted the geographical advantages both nations bring to this partnership — Italy's position in the Mediterranean and Türkiye's location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia — arguing that these assets equip them to develop innovative approaches to regional instability. "I think Italy and Türkiye are very well equipped to do this," he added.

Trade, archaeology and UN reform

The ambassador pointed to 170 years of diplomatic relations as the foundation for robust economic and cultural exchanges, noting that Italy serves as Türkiye's leading trading partner in the Mediterranean and its second-largest in Europe. Educational ties have expanded significantly, with Turkish students forming the second-largest international student community in Italy, while 15 joint archaeological missions currently operate across Türkiye. Manzo also voiced support for reforming the United Nations Security Council to make it "more transparent and democratic," referencing President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's book containing the phrase "The world is bigger than five" as particularly relevant to contemporary debates on international governance.

Cooperation extends into space exploration, where the two countries have developed joint satellite projects and collaborated on missions including Türkiye's first astronaut traveling alongside Italian colleagues. These scientific partnerships complement longstanding cultural connections that Manzo said create natural bonds between the societies.

'I felt at home'

Reflecting on his early months in Ankara, the Naples-born diplomat praised Turkish hospitality and described an immediate sense of belonging in his new posting. "I felt at home," Manzo said, attributing this connection partly to shared Mediterranean cultural traits. He described Ankara as his home while acknowledging Istanbul's deep historical ties with Italy, concluding his remarks with best wishes to the Turkish people on the occasion of Republic Day.