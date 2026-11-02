Zelenskyy claims Russia lost record 54,400 troops in October

Record monthly toll

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday that Russian forces lost 54,400 troops killed or wounded in October, calling it the highest monthly figure since the war began. He claimed on X that Oct. 21 saw 2,250 casualties, marking a record daily loss.

Territorial gains

Zelenskyy stated that Ukrainian forces recaptured 96.2 square kilometers of territory in October, 10.4 square kilometers more than Russian forces captured during the same period. "Russia is suffering losses. We are holding our positions, liberating territory, and making every day of the war as costly as possible for the aggressor," he said.

Call for diplomacy

He added that Moscow could end the bloodshed immediately, stating: "To stop these insane losses, all Russia needs to do is choose a ceasefire and diplomacy." Russia has not commented on the claims, and independent verification remains difficult amid ongoing hostilities.