Three Syrian security forces killed in Daraa operation





Three members of Syria's Internal Security Forces were killed and others injured on Thursday during an operation to arrest a wanted man in Al-Sanamayn, according to SANA. An armed group led by the suspect attacked the security patrol during the arrest attempt, sparking clashes that resulted in the fatalities.

The incident occurred when the wanted man's followers targeted officers carrying out the operation in the Daraa province city, the agency reported. Security forces sustained casualties during the exchange before the assailants fled the scene, prompting a widespread search operation.

Security lockdown imposed

The Internal Security Command in Daraa imposed a temporary curfew across Al-Sanamayn until the security situation stabilizes. Security forces continued to deploy across the city searching for the attackers, vowing to take legal action against those responsible.