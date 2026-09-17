Yemeni airstrike targets Houthi reinforcements west of Taiz





Fayyad Alnoman, assistant undersecretary at Yemen's Information Ministry, reported Thursday that a Yemeni airstrike targeted Houthi reinforcements at the Al-Dharifah junction in Al-Wazi'iyah district, west of Taiz. Alnoman posted on X that local sources confirmed the strike hit the junction where the group had been mobilizing fighters.

In an earlier post, the official noted clashes erupted between government forces and Houthis on the Al-Anin and Bilad al-Wafi fronts in Jabal Habashi district, also west of Taiz.

Truce collapses

Western Taiz has seen intensified combat recently, with government forces saying Wednesday they targeted Houthi positions on the Al-Kadha front. Additional strikes hit Houthi gatherings elsewhere in the area.

The violence marks an escalation that began in early July, ending relative calm that had held since a UN-brokered truce took effect in April 2022. Yemen has remained in conflict since the Houthis seized Sanaa in September 2014, prompting a Saudi-led coalition to intervene in March 2015 in support of the internationally recognized government.