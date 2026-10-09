



The US Embassy in Jordan on Friday advised American citizens across the Middle East to maintain heightened vigilance amid a deteriorating security landscape, warning of potential flight disruptions and the risk of attacks by Iranian-backed militant groups targeting US interests. "Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise heightened vigilance due to the complex security environment," the diplomatic mission said in a statement posted on social media platform X, adding that citizens should prepare for possible airspace closures.

Houthi Hostilities

The warning referenced ongoing attacks by Iranian-supported Houthi forces against Saudi Arabia, including strikes on civilian airports and infrastructure that have caused casualties. "Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including attacks on civilian airports and other critical infrastructure resulting in civilian casualties," the statement said, noting that such conflict could escalate rapidly.

Global Threat Concerns

Diplomatic officials cautioned that Tehran and its allies may strike US-associated locations worldwide. "Iran and its allies may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions," the embassy said. Jordanian government updates on specific threats should be monitored closely, the mission added, instructing citizens to follow all warnings including sirens. The advisory was issued as regional tensions continue to mount over the ongoing conflict.