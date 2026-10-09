Home
World
America
US ambassador to Greece sought $100,000 Amex wire: Report

US ambassador to Greece sought $100,000 Amex wire: Report

Yenişafak English AA
00:38, 09/10/2026, FridayU: Update: 00:58, 09/10/2026, Friday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
US ambassador to Greece sought $100,000 Amex wire: Report
AA
US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle

US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle asked a Trump donor to wire $100,000 to her American Express account days before her Senate confirmation hearing, warning that such transfers would not appear in public disclosures, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.


US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle asked a Trump donor to wire $100,000 to her personal American Express account six days before her Senate confirmation hearing, citing Signal messages dated July 3, 2025. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Guilfoyle told former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters that “it won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” sending him payment instructions and writing, “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” less than a week before her July 9 appearance before lawmakers.

Donor refused transfer

Deters, a 63-year-old attorney, refused the request, telling the newspaper that compliance would have cost him his marriage. He said he had paid Guilfoyle $300,000 in speaking fees since 2020, adding that “she never came through on anything,” and had sought her assistance with an IRS inquiry while offering $1 million for an interview with Tucker Carlson — a request Carlson told the outlet was “completely nuts” and that he had never heard of Deters.

Warnings and official response

Screenshots showed Guilfoyle warning Deters against documenting their financial discussions, writing, “Eric, I really wish you would stop papering all these things,” and stating in January 2025 that “What a nightmare you’ll literally cost me my ambassadorship stop writing.” Her lawyer, Jesse Binnall, disputed the messages’ authenticity but stated she was owed balances for patriotic events, while a US Embassy official maintained that Guilfoyle was “fully vetted” and confirmed by the Senate despite Democrats’ calls last week for a State Department review of her conduct.

Titles :kimberly guilfoyleeric detersgreeceunited stateswall street journaltrump administrationus senateamerican express
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026