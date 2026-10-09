



US Ambassador to Greece Kimberly Guilfoyle asked a Trump donor to wire $100,000 to her personal American Express account six days before her Senate confirmation hearing, citing Signal messages dated July 3, 2025. The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday that Guilfoyle told former Kentucky congressional candidate Eric Deters that “it won’t show up anywhere if you wire money to American Express,” sending him payment instructions and writing, “Honey please I need you to get this done for me today,” less than a week before her July 9 appearance before lawmakers.

Donor refused transfer

Deters, a 63-year-old attorney, refused the request, telling the newspaper that compliance would have cost him his marriage. He said he had paid Guilfoyle $300,000 in speaking fees since 2020, adding that “she never came through on anything,” and had sought her assistance with an IRS inquiry while offering $1 million for an interview with Tucker Carlson — a request Carlson told the outlet was “completely nuts” and that he had never heard of Deters.

Warnings and official response

Screenshots showed Guilfoyle warning Deters against documenting their financial discussions, writing, “Eric, I really wish you would stop papering all these things,” and stating in January 2025 that “What a nightmare you’ll literally cost me my ambassadorship stop writing.” Her lawyer, Jesse Binnall, disputed the messages’ authenticity but stated she was owed balances for patriotic events, while a US Embassy official maintained that Guilfoyle was “fully vetted” and confirmed by the Senate despite Democrats’ calls last week for a State Department review of her conduct.