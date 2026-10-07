Home
Economy
Business
FTSE Russell maintains Türkiye's Advanced Emerging Market status

FTSE Russell maintains Türkiye's Advanced Emerging Market status

Yenişafak English AA
12:09, 07/10/2026, WednesdayU: Update: 12:21, 07/10/2026, Wednesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
FTSE Russell maintains Türkiye's Advanced Emerging Market status
AA
File photo

FTSE Russell maintained Türkiye's "Advanced Emerging Market" classification and kept the country off its watch list, stating that it continues to engage with Borsa İstanbul and the Capital Markets Board regarding the feasibility of improving the granularity underpinning free float figures.


FTSE Russell, the London Stock Exchange's index division, has maintained Türkiye's classification as an "Advanced Emerging Market" and said it would not place the country on its watch list, according to its annual equity market review published late Tuesday. The index provider added that it continues to work with Turkish regulators on enhancing market data transparency.

"FTSE Russell is not placing Türkiye on the Watch List and its Advanced Emerging market status remains unchange," the announcement stated, referring to the annual review of equity market classifications. The document covers the framework that guides international investment allocations into global equity markets.

Regulatory Engagement

"Following the postponement of certain index changes for Türkiye at the September 2026 index review, FTSE Russell continues to engage with Borsa İstanbul and the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (CMB) which is reviewing the feasibility to improve the granularity underpinning the Central Securities Depositary’s (MKK) published free float figures," the document noted. Borsa İstanbul operates the country's equities exchange while the CMB serves as the capital markets watchdog.

The London-based index provider creates and manages benchmarks used by investors worldwide. Its classification system directly influences portfolio flows into emerging market equities.

Titles :ftse russellborsa i̇stanbulcapital markets board of türkiyetürkiye economyemerging marketslondon stock exchangemkk central securities depositary
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026