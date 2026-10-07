FTSE Russell maintains Türkiye's Advanced Emerging Market status





FTSE Russell, the London Stock Exchange's index division, has maintained Türkiye's classification as an "Advanced Emerging Market" and said it would not place the country on its watch list, according to its annual equity market review published late Tuesday. The index provider added that it continues to work with Turkish regulators on enhancing market data transparency.

"FTSE Russell is not placing Türkiye on the Watch List and its Advanced Emerging market status remains unchange," the announcement stated, referring to the annual review of equity market classifications. The document covers the framework that guides international investment allocations into global equity markets.

Regulatory Engagement

"Following the postponement of certain index changes for Türkiye at the September 2026 index review, FTSE Russell continues to engage with Borsa İstanbul and the Capital Markets Board of Türkiye (CMB) which is reviewing the feasibility to improve the granularity underpinning the Central Securities Depositary’s (MKK) published free float figures," the document noted. Borsa İstanbul operates the country's equities exchange while the CMB serves as the capital markets watchdog.

The London-based index provider creates and manages benchmarks used by investors worldwide. Its classification system directly influences portfolio flows into emerging market equities.