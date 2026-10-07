Mark Searle, global safety director at the International Air Transport Association (IATA), on Tuesday described Türkiye as an aviation powerhouse and the world's seventh-largest market, citing nearly 70% growth in international passenger traffic over the past decade during his address at the World Safety and Operations Conference 2026 in Istanbul.

Strategic global hub

Searle highlighted Istanbul's status as one of the world's great global aviation hubs, emphasizing its historical significance as a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia. He described the city as a melting pot of civilizations where successive cultures have left their indelible marks, underscoring its unique geographical position in global air travel networks.

Safety improvements

Sharing detailed safety statistics, Searle noted that the industry recorded one fatal accident in every 3.5 million flights a decade ago, improving to one in 5.6 million by 2025. He added that despite this progress, the industry witnessed 394 on-board fatalities last year, stressing the need for continued laser-focused efforts to achieve zero fatalities.

Navigational threats

The IATA director also presented data on growing navigational threats, stating that reported jamming events involving global navigation satellite systems increased by 67% in 2025 compared to 2023. Reported GPS spoofing incidents rose by 193% during the same period, prompting Searle to emphasize that robust contingency plans must always support technological systems alongside people and standards.