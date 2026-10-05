Home
Technology
Science
TUA chief says space sector to drive youth entrepreneurship

TUA chief says space sector to drive youth entrepreneurship

Elif Şanlı
14:18, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 14:20, 05/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
TUA chief says space sector to drive youth entrepreneurship
AA
Turkish Space Agency President Yusuf Kirac

Turkish Space Agency President Yusuf Kirac stated that Ankara must direct its youth entrepreneurship potential into the aerospace industry to capture a greater portion of the global space economy, noting that the sector's annual growth rate of up to 9 percent is vastly outpacing the broader worldwide economic expansion.

Turkish Space Agency President Yusuf Kirac said on the sidelines of the 77th International Astronautical Congress that Ankara is positioning its youth entrepreneurship ecosystem to capture expanding opportunities in the aerospace sector. The space economy is growing at an annual rate of up to 9 percent, a pace that vastly outstrips the 3 percent growth recorded across the broader global economy, according to the agency head.

Lunar ambitions and strategic milestones

Kirac stated that Türkiye aims to become the ninth nation to reach the Moon using domestic capabilities, a goal that forms a central pillar of the country's National Space Program. He noted that the planned Somali spaceport will provide Türkiye with independent access to orbital launch capacity, while the recent deployment of a homegrown atomic clock for geostationary navigation satellites marks another technical milestone for the national program.

Call for young entrepreneurs

The TUA president emphasized that ongoing tests of new systems will elevate Türkiye's standing in the global space arena, urging greater efforts to attract young entrepreneurs into the sector. "Tests are still underway, but all these developments will elevate Türkiye to the next level, and we need to strive even harder, attracting more young entrepreneurs into the space race," Kirac said.

The 77th International Astronautical Congress brings together global space agencies and private sector representatives to discuss advancing technologies. The event convenes as Türkiye accelerates its National Space Program initiatives, including recent orbital missions by astronauts Alper Gezeravcı and Tuva Cihangir Atasever that demonstrated Ankara's expanding human spaceflight capabilities.

Titles :yusuf kiracturkish space agencytuaspace economyyouth entrepreneurshipinternational astronautical congresslunar missionsomali spaceportalper gezeravcıtürkiye space program
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026