



Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacir said on Sunday that 21 countries had adopted the Antalya Declaration, marking the first time a declaration was endorsed at the International Astronautical Congress' Ministers and Members of Parliament Meeting. "We are particularly pleased that 32 distinguished MMoP participants from 21 countries, consisting of ministers, parliamentarians and space agency heads, have accepted and endorsed this declaration," Kacir said during the session in Antalya. The declaration reaffirms the International Astronautical Federation's vital role in advancing global cooperation and calls on other nations and organizations to sign it.

Vision for peaceful exploration

Speaking at the meeting, Kacir noted that participants took pride in adopting a declaration that brought ministers, lawmakers and space agency representatives together around a commitment to peace and responsibility in space. The Antalya Declaration for Space for Peace was initiated by Türkiye in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's vision of advancing peace through dialogue, Kacir said. "Our goal is to build a common international framework for a peaceful, sustainable and responsible approach to space," he said, adding that the text reflected the "Spirit of Antalya" characterized by openness and mutual respect.

Private sector drives growth

Kacir emphasized that the global space sector was no longer driven solely by public funding, with private companies and startups increasingly becoming key drivers of growth. "The global space economy reached a record $686 billion in 2025," he said, noting that about four-fifths of that value came from commercial activities. "However, innovation does not flourish on its own," Kacir added, stressing the need for ecosystems supported by public institutions, long-term financing and predictable regulations.

Lunar mission details

The minister also briefed delegations on Türkiye's satellite development capabilities and planned deep-space projects. "Our first lunar spacecraft, which we plan to launch at the beginning of 2027, will carry out its mission with a domestic production rate of more than 80% and a hybrid propulsion system developed by us," Kacir said. More than 300 companies now operate in space technologies in Türkiye's technoparks, and the government has begun work to establish a dedicated space technopark in Ankara.