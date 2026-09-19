



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that Türkiye is entering the final phase of its "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative, a comprehensive state project designed to eliminate terrorism completely from the country.

Speaking at a ceremony in Istanbul, Erdogan emphasized that the campaign has advanced steadily despite persistent efforts to sabotage the process. "Despite all provocations and traps over the past two years, we have made significant progress," he said, noting that the initiative targets the complete eradication of terrorist threats.

Warning to terror networks

The president issued a stern warning to those profiting from violence, declaring that Ankara would sever the financial and logistical networks sustaining militant groups. "We will cut off, one by one, the lifelines of those who have fed off the terrorism industry for nearly 50 years and are enemies of our nation and country," Erdogan stated, underscoring the government's resolve to dismantle decades-old terror infrastructures.

Erdogan affirmed that Türkiye would implement all necessary measures to prevent terrorism from regaining footholds or inflicting further suffering on families. He added that recent attempts to ignite sectarian strife had failed, stating: "Plans to pit brother against brother by lighting new fires of discord have, thankfully, been thwarted thanks to our country’s efforts."