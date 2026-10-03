President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that Türkiye is waging a "complete revolution" in the defense industry, highlighting sustained progress in military technologies during a speech at TEKNOFEST Southeast in Sanliurfa.

'Complete revolution' in defense

Speaking at the technology festival in the southeastern province, Erdogan emphasized that Ankara continues to build on its successes in the sector. "Türkiye continues our success in the defense industry. We are carrying out a complete revolution in this field," he said.

Support for allied nations

The president noted that Türkiye extends its defense expertise beyond its borders when requested by friendly nations. "When they ask, we also meet the defense needs of our friends. We believe that the stronger our friends are, the stronger we will be," Erdogan said.

Advanced platforms

Erdogan added that Türkiye will pursue further advancements through high-value platforms, stating that new record achievements would strengthen the country's competitive position. The TEKNOFEST event in Sanliurfa showcases domestic military hardware and aerospace innovations, drawing thousands of visitors to the southeastern region.