



Fiji's Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya on Monday urged global negotiators to place the ocean and blue economy at the heart of upcoming climate talks, as Pacific leaders gathered in Nadi ahead of next month's COP31 in Türkiye. The Pacific Pre-COP31 meeting convened this week to coordinate regional positions before the UN climate conference, FBC News reported.

Tabuya told delegates that Pacific communities depend heavily on the ocean for food and economic activity, making investment in ocean protection essential. "The ocean and blue economy must be central to our climate negotiations, and we must integrate the ocean-climate nexus into those negotiations," she said, calling for efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Blue Economy Priorities

The minister added that Fiji will push for stronger action on clean shipping, renewable energy and sustainable fisheries at the Antalya summit. "Our ocean is central to the climate solution and climate action cannot succeed without that being front and center," Tabuya said, stressing the need for climate finance to reach vulnerable communities faster ahead of the November gathering.

The UN's COP31 conference will be held in the Mediterranean city of Antalya from Nov. 9-20. Delegates from Pacific island nations are expected to press for binding commitments on ocean conservation during the two-week summit.