Home
Türkiye
Politics
Pacific leaders convene in Fiji ahead of COP31 climate talks in Türkiye

Pacific leaders convene in Fiji ahead of COP31 climate talks in Türkiye

Yenişafak English AA
10:35, 05/10/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:49, 05/10/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Pacific leaders convene in Fiji ahead of COP31 climate talks in Türkiye
AA

Fiji's environment minister Lynda Tabuya said Pacific nations will push to place the ocean and blue economy at the center of next month's UN climate negotiations in Türkiye, calling for urgent action on clean shipping and sustainable fisheries as regional leaders convened in Nadi for pre-summit talks.


Fiji's Environment Minister Lynda Tabuya on Monday urged global negotiators to place the ocean and blue economy at the heart of upcoming climate talks, as Pacific leaders gathered in Nadi ahead of next month's COP31 in Türkiye. The Pacific Pre-COP31 meeting convened this week to coordinate regional positions before the UN climate conference, FBC News reported.

Tabuya told delegates that Pacific communities depend heavily on the ocean for food and economic activity, making investment in ocean protection essential. "The ocean and blue economy must be central to our climate negotiations, and we must integrate the ocean-climate nexus into those negotiations," she said, calling for efforts to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees.

Blue Economy Priorities

The minister added that Fiji will push for stronger action on clean shipping, renewable energy and sustainable fisheries at the Antalya summit. "Our ocean is central to the climate solution and climate action cannot succeed without that being front and center," Tabuya said, stressing the need for climate finance to reach vulnerable communities faster ahead of the November gathering.

The UN's COP31 conference will be held in the Mediterranean city of Antalya from Nov. 9-20. Delegates from Pacific island nations are expected to press for binding commitments on ocean conservation during the two-week summit.

Titles :lynda tabuyafijicop31antalyablue economyclimate changepacific leadersnadiocean conservation
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026